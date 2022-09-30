Packers, Patriots at Lambeau Field

article

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

According to Packers.com, it is a matchup of the top teams in terms of regular-season winning percentage (New England, 164-64-0, .719 / Green Bay, 147-79-2, .649) in the NFL since 2008. The two teams have split the last two matchups (2014, 2018), with both teams winning at home.

New England holds a 6-5 advantage in the all-time regular-season series, while the Packers won the only postseason matchup, a 35-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

This is the earliest meeting in the series since 1994, when the two teams also played on Oct. 2.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 11-1 in the month of October, a .917 winning percentage that ranks No. 1 in the NFL since 2019.