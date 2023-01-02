Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Limited tickets available

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available for the home game against the Detroit Lions.

The extra tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of the team's allotment.

After several outcomes around the league went their way over the past few weeks, the Packers just have to beat the Lions (8-8) to get in.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I know not many people in that locker room and definitely not many of you people believed we’d be sitting here at 8-8 with control of our own destiny going into Week 18," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Sunday. "That’s pretty special."

Elsewhere around the NFC

The NFC seems wide open after the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) lost their second straight game without Jalen Hurts, the Vikings (12-4) were blown out and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) needed overtime to beat Las Vegas after surrendering 500 yards to Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders’ offense.

The Eagles would secure the No. 1 seed with a win over the playoff-bound New York Giants (9-6-1), who are locked into the sixth seed. The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) need a win over Washington and Philadelphia to lose to overtake the Eagles.

Associated Press contributed to this report.