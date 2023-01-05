Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Win and they're in the playoffs

article

It is a "win and they're in" game for the Green Bay Packers when they square up against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.

According to Packers.com, the game will mark the fourth time in the last five seasons the Packers (8-8) have battled the Lions (8-8) in the regular-season finale.

Including a 1994 playoff victory, the Packers are 28-3 against the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992. Green Bay scored 42 points in the meeting at Lambeau in 2020, the most it had scored at home against the Lions since posting 45 in 2011. The Packers followed it up with scoring 35 in an 18-point victory last season at home.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

It is the third time in the last four seasons that the Packers and Lions will meet in a prime-time contest (all three at Lambeau). The Packers are closing out the regular season at home for the first time since 2018 when they faced the Lions.

Green Bay has 790 regular-season victories, the most in the history of the NFL.