Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Game slated for Sunday night, Jan. 8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs a pass in for a touchdown during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Jan. 8, the Packers announced on Monday, Jan. 2.

Kickoff is slated for roughly 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The Packers must win into order to get into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, there are a limited number of tickets are now available for the home game against the Lions. The extra tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of the team's allotment.

Other Sunday matchups

Here's the rest of the Sunday lineup, according to NFL.com (broadcast schedule to be finalized). 

  • New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. CT or 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • Minnesota at Chicago, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • NY Jets at Miami, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • NY Giants at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • LA Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • LA Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • Detroit at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC)