Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Game slated for Sunday night, Jan. 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Jan. 8, the Packers announced on Monday, Jan. 2.
Kickoff is slated for roughly 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The Packers must win into order to get into the playoffs.
Meanwhile, there are a limited number of tickets are now available for the home game against the Lions. The extra tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of the team's allotment.
Other Sunday matchups
Here's the rest of the Sunday lineup, according to NFL.com (broadcast schedule to be finalized).
- New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
- Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
- Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m. CT (CBS)
- Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. CT or 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
- Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
- Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
- Minnesota at Chicago, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
- NY Jets at Miami, 12 p.m. CT (FOX)
- NY Giants at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
- LA Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)
- Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
- LA Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
- Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. CT (FOX)
- Detroit at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC)