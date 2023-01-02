Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Game slated for Sunday night, Jan. 8

article

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Jan. 8, the Packers announced on Monday, Jan. 2.

Kickoff is slated for roughly 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The Packers must win into order to get into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, there are a limited number of tickets are now available for the home game against the Lions. The extra tickets are available because the Lions returned a portion of the team's allotment.

Other Sunday matchups

Here's the rest of the Sunday lineup, according to NFL.com (broadcast schedule to be finalized).