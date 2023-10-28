As a Green Bay Packer, Donald Driver had seven 1,000-yard seasons, was a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl — but something recently happened to the former wide receiver that may top all of them.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee hosted the play, "Dream, Quickie! Dream!," which is based on the life of the Green Bay legend.

"It’s one of the most amazing accomplishments I think I’ve had in my career," Driver told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"Quickie" was Driver's childhood name, as he was too quick to be caught by his mother around the house. He wrote children's books as part of a "Quickie" series, and after he won TV's "Dancing With The Stars," Driver wanted to develop the books for the small screen — he said he even wrote 13 episodes of a show and pitched it to "every different network," but "it never got past that point."

Donald Driver of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he walks off the field after beating the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 2011. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

But the Milwaukee performing arts center was able to take the books and make them into a 75-minute "amazing play."

"They gave me this platform that I can take my ‘Quickie’ books, my life story, my memoir, and take that and actually bring it to reality. We have an amazing play going on in Wisconsin just about my childhood, growing up as a kid dreaming that if you want to accomplish things in life, you can… It’s truly an amazing play, and I think everyone’s fell in love with it… Hoping we can continue this play and spread it across the world," said Driver.

Donald Driver of the Green Bay Packers reacts as he scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Jan. 1, 2012. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It's a cliché to say that professional athletes often sit back and reflect on their lives, but it certainly rings true for Driver, and he embraces all of it. Despite growing up in poverty and being chosen by the Packers as a seventh-round pick out of Alcorn State , Driver's career 10,137 receiving yards and 743 receptions are both the most in the history of the 103-year-old franchise.

"I think you have to reflect. I tell people all the time — you never want to go backwards. For me, I’ve always said this: I don’t make my journey my destination, I make my destination the journey," he said. "It’s been fun for me. It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m going to continue that journey.

Wide receiver Donald Driver of the Green Bay Packers smiles on the sideline during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 30, 2012. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

"The day my journey ends is the day God calls me home, and I’m OK with that. That means I’ve done everything I wanted to do, and I’ve seen everything I want to see. If there are people out there that’s really just trying to figure out their way, I tell people don’t make your journey a destination, because once you make that a destination, then that’s it. It doesn’t get past that. My destination is always going to be a journey, and I love the ups and downs of it."

Read updates to this story at FOXNews.com.