Packers kicker Brayden Narveson struggles early in rookie season

Finding a reliable kicker was one of the Green Bay Packers’ main objectives throughout training camp. Four weeks into the season, that remains an issue.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he continues to believe in rookie Brayden Narveson, who already has missed four field-goal attempts. That doesn’t include a missed 48-yarder against Tennessee that got nullified by a penalty.

Narveson missed both his field-goal tries Sunday in a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He bounced a 37-yard attempt off the right upright and sent a 49-yarder wide right as Green Bay fell behind 28-0 in the first half.

"It hurts," Narveson said. "But I’ve just got to look (at) myself in the mirror, go back to the drawing board and be better."

The Packers (2-2) had one of the most stable kicking situations for a generation with Mason Crosby, a 2007 sixth-round draft pick who held the job until 2022 and set the franchise scoring record.

Green Bay moved on from the aging Crosby a year ago by drafting Anders Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round. After Carlson capped an inconsistent rookie season by missing a 41-yard field goal in a playoff loss at San Francisco, the Packers opened up the kicking competition.

Carlson competed with veteran Greg Joseph throughout training camp. The Packers decided against keeping either and instead claimed Narveson off waivers from Tennessee after he went 6 of 7 on field-goal attempts with a long of 59 in the preseason for the Titans.

Narveson has made 69.2% of his field-goal attempts without having a single try from 50 yards or beyond. He is only 3 of 6 from at least 40 yards away.

In the meantime, Joseph has gone 5 of 6 in two games with the New York Giants, including a 5-of-5 performance last week in a 20-15 loss to Dallas.

LaFleur maintained his confidence in Narveson after Sunday's game by saying he "won’t blink if we have to put him out there in another situation." LaFleur said Monday that Narveson's practice performance provides reason for that optimism.

"I get it, though," LaFleur added. "You've got to perform, and we expect him to make those kicks as well. We’ve got to make sure that we get that production and make sure that his routine is right, and he’s got to be able to self-correct as well. If you miss one, you’ve got to make sure that you don’t make the same mistake twice."