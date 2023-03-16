Packers re-sign Keisean Nixon, Tyler Davis

article

All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced Wednesday they have re-signed Nixon and reserve tight end Tyler Davis. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Nixon, 25, made four starts at cornerback for the Packers last season but made his biggest impact on special teams.

He had an NFL-leading 1,009 yards on kickoff returns. He averaged 28.83 yards per kickoff return and had five returns of 50-plus yards. Nixon had the best single-season average ever by a Packer with at least 30 kickoff returns.

Nixon was the fourth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have 1,000-plus yards on 35 or fewer kick returns. The others were Alvin Haymond in 1970, Joe McKnight in 2011 and Cordarrelle Patterson in 2015 and 2020.

He also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns and had six special teams tackles.

Davis, who turns 26 on April 2, had 10 special teams tackles and caught four passes for 26 yards last season.

The Packers also placed a second-round tender on offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, a restricted free agent. Nijman, 27, made 11 starts at right tackle and two at left tackle last season. He started eight games at left tackle in 2021.