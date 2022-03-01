Expand / Collapse search

Packers host 'Timeout for Reading' at Lambeau Field on March 12

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will host a literacy-themed event, "Timeout for Reading" at Lambeau Field on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Timeout for Reading, free to the public, will feature interactive entertainment and a book reading by a Packers celebrity. A free book and bookmark also will be distributed at the event to kids in pre-K through 5th grade while supplies last.

Special reading areas will be available for participants to read their free book or a book brought from home.

The event can be accessed through the American Family Insurance Gate or the Miller Lite Gate on the east side of the Atrium.

"Timeout for Reading" is one in a series of community events held each year as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers all-encompassing community outreach initiative. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the event contributes to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $9 million last year.

‘Timeout for Reading’ Entertainment:

  • 9:30 a.m.: Jolie Canoli Kids Show
  • 10:30 a.m.: Cuento de niños en Español, Children’s Book Reading in Spanish
  • 11:00 a.m.: Children’s Book Reading by a Packers Celebrity
