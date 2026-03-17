Packers to honor Bob Harlan; name will be installed on Lambeau façade

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The Brief The Green Bay Packers will install late President/CEO Bob Harlan's name on the stadium's northeast façade. The tribute will be revealed during a specific home game in 2026, to be determined once the NFL schedule is released. Harlan, who passed away March 5 at age 89, led the organization from 1989 to 2008 and is credited with revitalizing the franchise.



The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday, March 17, that the late Bob Harlan's name will be installed on Lambeau Field's northeast façade, in recognition of Harlan's contributions to the team.

Harlan passed away Thursday, March 5, at the age of 89, and was elected President and CEO in 1989. He served as principal executive until his retirement in January 2008.

Harlan honored at Lambeau Field

What we know:

Harlan’s name will be unveiled on the façade during the 2026 season, at a game that will be determined after the NFL schedule is finalized. Additional details in conjunction with this honor will be announced at a later date.

A news release from the Packers says the Lambeau Field façade includes the names of former Packers (players, coaches and a contributor) who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with those names positioned along the sidelines. The façade also includes the franchise’s retired numbers emblazoned on the north end. Harlan’s name will be installed in a separate area of recognition, in the northeast corner, alongside the name of former Packers GM Ted Thompson, who was honored in 2021 for his significant contributions to the organization’s success.

What they're saying:

"I had the opportunity to share with the Harlan family last week that we will be adding Bob’s name to the northeast corner of the Lambeau Field façade," said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. "Bob was integral in remaking Lambeau into an iconic and revered stadium, and it is fitting that his name will be forever recognized as one of the most important leaders in Packers history.

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"Our dad had incredible respect for the incomparable history of the Green Bay Packers," said Kevin Harlan. "The honor of having his name among the legends of this franchise, names that symbolize the greatest in pro football history, is the most treasured of his career.

Harlan's impact

Local perspective:

On the field, the Packers enjoyed a resurgence under Harlan’s guidance, posting the league’s best overall record, 152-88, from 1993-2007, and returning the Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay with a victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

Off the field, the crowning achievement of Harlan's tenure — the $295 million redevelopment of historic Lambeau Field — was ushered in at the beginning of the 2003 season and has stood as a key component of the team’s financial strength for ongoing success.

Funeral, Celebration of Life

What we know:

The Celebration of Life and Legacy for Bob Harlan at Lambeau Field was originally scheduled for Monday, March 16.

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It has been postponed by one week, and is now scheduled for Monday, March 23, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The visitation and funeral mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral have also been postponed until March 23, with the visitation set for 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.

Info for those attending

What we know:

The event will take place on the main level of the Lambeau Field Atrium and will be general admission, standing room only. Attendees are asked to park in Lambeau Field Lots 5 and 6 accessed off of Ridge Road, on the building’s northwest side, and enter at the Miller Lite Gate.

Fans may enter the event area starting at 2:30 p.m., and entry will only be available through the Miller Lite Gate. Attendees are asked to prepare for any weather conditions, as there may be a line outside prior to entry. If capacity is reached, fans in the line will be notified.

Atrium businesses will be open for regular hours throughout the day. If you're visiting the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, and 1919 Kitchen and Tap, you're asked to enter only through the American Family Insurance Gate.

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If you're attending the memorial event, you will be asked to enter the line outside the Miller Lite Gate.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m., with a photo slideshow playing on a large screen near the Atrium elevators for fans to see. The Harlan family and others will make brief remarks at 4 p.m., and the event will end at 5 p.m.

A memorial table will be available near the Miller Lite Gate for those attending the event who would like to bring cards or letters of condolences. Fans are asked not to bring flowers or gifts.