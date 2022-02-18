Packers hire Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach

article

The Green Bay Packers have hired Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Friday.

Clements brings 26 years of coaching experience to the Packers, including 22 seasons in the NFL and 11 seasons with Green Bay as quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associate head coach/offense (2015-16). He most recently served as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019-20.

According to a press release, Clements tutored QB Kyler Murray in Arizona, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press in 2019 after becoming just the sixth QB in league history with 3,500-plus passing yards and 500-plus rushing yards in a season. Murray also set an NFL rookie record with 211 consecutive passing attempts without an interception. The Cardinals were tied for No. 9 in the league in giveaways in ’19 after ranking No. 27 in the category in 2018, and set a team record with seven zero-giveaway games. In 2020, Clements helped Murray become the first QB in team history to be named to the Pro Bowl within his first two seasons as he set single-season franchise records for rushing yards (819) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback and became just the second QB in NFL history with 25-plus passing TDs and 10-plus rushing TDs in a season.

During Clements’ 11 seasons with Green Bay, the Packers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring offense and total offense nine times each and ranked No. 2 in the league over that span in giveaways. In his three seasons as offensive coordinator (2012-14), the Packers ranked in the top five in the NFL over that span in scoring offense (No. 3, 27.8 ppg), total offense (No. 5, 381.9 ypg) and giveaways (No. 3, 54). During Clements’ tenure, QB Aaron Rodgers was selected to six Pro Bowls (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16), was twice named league MVP (2011, 2014) and became the first QB in NFL history to register a 100-plus rating in six consecutive seasons (2009-14).

Clements also coached quarterbacks for the New Orleans Saints (1997-99), Kansas City Chiefs (2000) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2001-03) and served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2004-05). Clements began his coaching career at Notre Dame (1992-95), where he was also a three-year starter at quarterback (1972-74). He led the Irish to a 29-5 record as a player, including an undefeated national championship season in 1973. Clements went on to play 12 seasons in the Canadian Football League, where he was a seven-time divisional all-star, the league MVP (1987) and a two-time Grey Cup champion (1976 and 1984). He was inducted into the CFL’s Hall of Fame in 1994. Clements played for the Chiefs in 1980.