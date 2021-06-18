Packers 'have 1 plan' with or without Aaron Rodgers, coach says

article

It’s business as usual for the Green Bay Packers , even in the absence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers .

Head coach Matt LaFleur concluded this week’s mandatory minicamp on Thursday with a press conference call where he told reporters that Rodgers’ holdout has not changed the "plan."

"We’ll have one plan," LaFleur said, via USA Today . "We’ve pretty much laid that out. Just kind of going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks. Just in terms of logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We’ve got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play."

The Packers have been adamant about sticking with Rodgers despite media speculation that the reigning NFL MVP wants out and is willing to retire if it doesn't happen. Rodgers himself has been cryptic in his public remarks about the situation, mainly criticizing the culture within the organization.

The rift seemingly began following the drafting of Jordan Love in 2020 but former Packers legend Brett Favre said this week on his podcast, that he actually believes the real issue lies with the team personnel not "keeping or retaining players" that he felt were vital.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I think the question really comes down to, Can the issue or issues be fixed between Aaron and, we assume, Brian Gutekunst, the GM? Can those be resolved? … Or is it deeper than that?" Farve says

Favre cautioned fans no to read too much into Rodgers' absence from minicamp, adding that he may not even show for the start of training camp on July 27.

"It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised," he said. "I’m not even saying the start of training camp, you shouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t show. Again, I wouldn't put a whole lot into that."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

LeFleur is maintaining his composure well in the face of such uncertainty but he might also be taking comfort in Love as a possible Week 1 starter.

"Every rep for him is so critical, whether it’s on air on his own or with us in 11-on-11 situation and he’s getting that constant coaching and I think he’s done a great job embracing the whole situation, learning from every rep," LaFleur said Thursday. "One thing we talked about after Tuesday’s practice is ‘Hey man, you’re going to have some great days, then you’re going to have some days that aren’t as great and you got to be able to ride that wave, you’re never too high or never too low.’"