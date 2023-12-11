Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Giants at New York; mistakes hurt Green Bay

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:37PM
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dusti

Expand

NEW YORK - The Green Bay Packers shoot for a fourth consecutive victory when the team takes on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday night, Dec. 11. 

According to Packers.com, this is the 31st straight season (1993-2023) that Green Bay has played on Monday Night Football.

Scoring summary

1st quarter

  • At 1:12, the Packers' J. Reed rushed to NYG End Zone for 16 yards. J. Reed for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Packers take the early 7-0 lead over the Giants.

2nd quarter

  • At 12:01, the Giants' S. Barkley rushed left end to GB End Zone for 5 yards. S. Barkley for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Giants tied it up, 7-7.
  • At 0:17, the Packers A. Carlson 36-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M. Orzech, Holder-D. Whelan. Green Bay reclaimed the lead, 10-7 at the half.

3rd quarter

  • At 11:27, the Giants' S. Barkley rushed right tackle to GB End Zone for 1 yards. S. Barkley for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. New York took a 14-10 lead with this score.
  • At 7:35, the Packers' A. Carlson 32-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M. Orzech, Holder-D. Whelan. The Packers close the gap, but the Giants still hold lead, 14-13.
  • At 1:38, the Giants' T. DeVito pass short right complete to GB End Zone. Catch made by I. Hodgins at GB End Zone. Gain of 8 yards. I. Hodgins for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. New York extended its lead, 21-13.

4th quarter

  • .

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Green Bay has had at least one three-game winning streak in all five seasons under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. In Week 15, the Packers return to Lambeau Field to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the first visit for the Bucs since 2000.