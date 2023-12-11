Packers, Giants at New York; mistakes hurt Green Bay

article

The Green Bay Packers shoot for a fourth consecutive victory when the team takes on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday night, Dec. 11.

According to Packers.com, this is the 31st straight season (1993-2023) that Green Bay has played on Monday Night Football.

Scoring summary

1st quarter

At 1:12, the Packers' J. Reed rushed to NYG End Zone for 16 yards. J. Reed for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Packers take the early 7-0 lead over the Giants.

2nd quarter

At 12:01, the Giants' S. Barkley rushed left end to GB End Zone for 5 yards. S. Barkley for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Giants tied it up, 7-7.

At 0:17, the Packers A. Carlson 36-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M. Orzech, Holder-D. Whelan. Green Bay reclaimed the lead, 10-7 at the half.

3rd quarter

At 11:27, the Giants' S. Barkley rushed right tackle to GB End Zone for 1 yards. S. Barkley for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. New York took a 14-10 lead with this score.

At 7:35, the Packers' A. Carlson 32-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M. Orzech, Holder-D. Whelan. The Packers close the gap, but the Giants still hold lead, 14-13.

At 1:38, the Giants' T. DeVito pass short right complete to GB End Zone. Catch made by I. Hodgins at GB End Zone. Gain of 8 yards. I. Hodgins for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. New York extended its lead, 21-13.

4th quarter

.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Green Bay has had at least one three-game winning streak in all five seasons under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. In Week 15, the Packers return to Lambeau Field to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the first visit for the Bucs since 2000.