Packers franchise tag Davante Adams: report

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, March 8 – NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The moves comes after Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal.

Since being drafted by the Packers in 2014, Adams has made five Pro Bowls in eight seasons and has twice been named an All-Pro. This past season, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards – career highs – along with 11 touchdowns.

Adams has career receiving totals of 669 catches, 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

The Packers are roughly $45 million over the salary cap according to overthecap.com.

