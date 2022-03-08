Expand / Collapse search

Packers franchise tag Davante Adams: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards after a catch during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-2

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, March 8 – NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The moves comes after Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal.

Since being drafted by the Packers in 2014, Adams has made five Pro Bowls in eight seasons and has twice been named an All-Pro. This past season, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards – career highs – along with 11 touchdowns.

Adams has career receiving totals of 669 catches, 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. 

The Packers are roughly $45 million over the salary cap according to overthecap.com. 

Associated Press contributed to this report – which is developing.

