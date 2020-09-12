Packers fans, businesses gear up for season: 'We're back'

The Green Bay Packers kick off their season Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, and fans got fired up on Saturday.

The team hosted a virtual pep rally to add to the excitement.

"Everyone is just excited to see the pack get back on the field and play," said Packers fan Sam O'Dell.

With the wait almost over, fans are ready for football.

"The season beginning... it feels like this (hands in the air) finally," Evan Rejer, a Packers fan, said. "I don't know what to put on the TV. I'm watching HGTV. Not anymore. We're good. We're back."

Team President and CEO Mark Murphy had a message from Minneapolis on Saturday for fans watching the virtual Packers pep rally.

"Miss all the energy we normally have with our pep rallies," Murphy said. "The team that is more flexible, is able to adjust to different circumstances those teams are going to have success."

COVID-19 guidelines at the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill

At Mecca Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee, safety precautions are in place for a safe Sunday viewing experience.

"We are going to bring what it feels to be in Lambeau right here to the Mecca," said Justin Green, vice president of hospitality for the Milwaukee Bucks. "We're really following COVID guidelines. We're making sure people are social distancing. Masks are a must."

With an unprecedented season ahead, O'Dell thinks the Green & Gold will shine.

"It just feels good to know you're about to go out there and get some dubs," O'Dell said.

As for watching the Packers play without thousands of cheering fans in the stands, people who spoke with FOX6 News on Saturday said it will be weird but they will get used to it.

The Packers and Vikings kick off at noon on Sunday -- a game you can watch only on FOX6.