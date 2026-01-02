Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees selected; voting ends Jan. 31
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 have been selected and voting has begun for Green Bay fans to make the selection.
Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees announced
What we know:
Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized. From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Ten finalists were named on Friday, Jan. 2. They include the following:
- Jeff Goldapske – Appleton
- Patrick Hare – Moreno Valley, Calif.
- Jeff Lanier – Green Bay
- Lorraine Mueller – Wittenberg
- Mark Murphy – La Crosse
- Dean Schmitz – Wausau
- Daniel Schneider – Crystal Lake, Ill.
- Valerie Ann Smick – Yorkville, Ill.
- Patrick Suplicki – Stevens Point
- Thomas Thrall – Durham, N.C.
Fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online by visiting packers.com/fhof. The winner will be selected by Packers fans and the Packers’ selection committee.
The voting deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.
The honoree's selection will be announced in late February 2026. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2026 Packers home game, along with four pre-game sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; a custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of Packers FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Green Bay Packers and Packers FAN Hall of Fame.