Packers Family Night tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Packers Family Night,’ which is set for Friday evening, Aug. 5.

‘Packers Family Night’ will serve as the introduction of the 2022 Green Bay Packers, in-person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

The practice dates for training camp are available at packers.com/training-camp/practice-schedule.