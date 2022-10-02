Packers face Patriots at Lambeau Field, Green Bay leads 7-3

Aaron Rodgers faces a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback as Green Bay takes on New England Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lambeau Field.

While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from afar. They’ll meet again Sunday when the Packers host Belichick and the New England Patriots.

"Best coach in the history of the game, I think," Rodgers said.

The Packers (2-1) and Patriots (1-2) have split the two previous matchups Rodgers started. Rodgers threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-21 home victory over the Patriots in 2014. His 259 yards passing and two touchdowns weren’t quite enough in a 31-17 loss at New England in 2018.

Rodgers also came off the bench to replace an injured Brett Favre and went just 4 of 12 for 34 yards in a 35-0 home loss to the Patriots in 2006, two years before he became the Packers’ starting quarterback.

The four-time MVP has come a long way since, throwing 453 career touchdown passes with only 95 interceptions.

"He doesn’t make very many mistakes," Belichick said. "He never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there. Then he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. Then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those. I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback."

Belichick’s team enters this game with less certainty at quarterback.

Usual starter Mac Jones’ status is out for the game after an ankle injury knocked him out of the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran Brian Hoyer will be making his first start since 2020.

Packers' Jaire Alexander was ruled out for Sunday's game with a groin injury.

The Patriots got on the board during their opening drive with a field goal, bringing the score to 3-0.

The Packers got to midfield with a pass from Rodgers to Allen Lazard, but Romeo Doubs fumbled and the Patriots' Jack Jones recovered.

Green Bay turned the Packers away off that turnover with a sack of Patriots QB Brian Hoyer by Rashan Gary on third down, his fourth.

Rodgers ended up getting sacked on third down.

The Patriots led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Packers were the first to score a touchdown, courtesy Christian Watson with a 15-yard run early in the second quarter. It was his first NFL TD. Mason Crosby's extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-3. This, 2 minutes into the second quarter.

Also, early in the second quarter, Patriots QB Brian Hoyer was ruled out due to a head injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.