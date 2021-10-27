Packers Everywhere hosts Arizona pep rally

article

Know a Green Bay Packers fan living or vacationing in Arizona? You should tip them off to a free Packers Everywhere pep rally taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The festivities will take place at Loco Patron in Scottsdale, located at 14950 N Northsight Blvd., Scottsdale. Loco Patron will open at 11 a.m., with pre-rally festivities and Packers prizing beginning at 4 p.m.

Packers alumni James Jones, Robert Brooks and Lamont Hollinquest will attend to socialize and take photos with fans and will share their thoughts on the next day’s game against the Cardinals. The radio voice of the

Packers, Wayne Larrivee, will moderate a question-and-answer session with the alumni.

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for Packers Pass to have a chance to win autographed Packers items such as a Rashan Gary-signed helmet, Preston Smith-signed football and other prizes.

To register for the opportunity to win prizes, fans should visit http://packers.com/pass. Rally attendees must have their Packers Pass scanned on-site at the designated prizing area to see if they’ve won. Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance Packers Pass signup does not guarantee rally admission.

The plans for each pep rally this season are subject to change. While the conditions of the pandemic continue to develop in different areas of the country, the Packers are monitoring the situation as each rally approaches and will comply with any local government regulations or venue rules.