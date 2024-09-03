Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; NFL debut in South America

article

The Brief The Packers square up against the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil. Green Bay will be designated the road team for this matchup. For Packers fans lucky enough to venture to Brazil, there is a three-day football fan festival leading up to the game.



The NFL season is just about here! The Green Bay Packers will travel to Brazil to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

According to Packers.com, this is the sixth straight year and the tenth time in the last 12 seasons that Green Bay has started the season as the road team.

It is also the first time in history that the NFL will play a regular-season game in South America and the first time the league has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend in over 50 years, when the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams met on September 18, 1970.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

For those lucky enough to have ventured to Brazil, they can visit NFL Experience – a free, three-day football fan festival at Parque Villa Lobos in São Paulo, kicking off with a watch party of the Packers-Eagles game on Friday night.