Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; NFL debut in South America

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 3, 2024 10:24am CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 18: Detailed view of a Green Bay Packers helmet prior to an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 18, 2024 in Denver, CO. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Expand

SAO PAOLO - The NFL season is just about here! The Green Bay Packers will travel to Brazil to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

According to Packers.com, this is the sixth straight year and the tenth time in the last 12 seasons that Green Bay has started the season as the road team. 

It is also the first time in history that the NFL will play a regular-season game in South America and the first time the league has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend in over 50 years, when the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams met on September 18, 1970.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related

Packers offering standing-room-only tickets; when to get them
article

Packers offering standing-room-only tickets; when to get them

The Green Bay Packers will offer a limited number of standing-room-only tickets for purchase for each regular-season contest at Lambeau Field this season.

For those lucky enough to have ventured to Brazil, they can visit NFL Experience – a free, three-day football fan festival at Parque Villa Lobos in São Paulo, kicking off with a watch party of the Packers-Eagles game on Friday night.