Packers host Dolphins for Thanksgiving night game

article

The Brief The Packers host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field for a Thanksgiving night showdown. The game starts at 7:20 p.m.



The Green Bay Packers are looking to win their third straight as they host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field for a Thanksgiving night game.

The Dolphins are chasing their fourth consecutive victory.

The Packers are coming off a 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers are in the midst of a 12-day stretch in which they play three games.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception over his past two games. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions when he last faced the Packers in a Green Bay 26-20 victory on Christmas Day 2022.

Live score

1st quarter: Packers 7, Dolphins 0

2nd quarter: Packers 24, Dolphins 3

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Historical stats

This game marks the first Thursday meeting between the Packers and Dolphins, and it's just the seventh meeting between the two teams at Lambeau Field and the fourth this century (2002, 2010, 2018).

This is also the first time the Packers have played on Thanksgiving in back-to-back years since they faced Detroit every year from 1951-63.