Packers activate Darnell Savage from injured reserve

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for his potential return from a five-game absence Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Savage has been dealing with a calf injury and hasn’t played since an Oct. 22 loss at Denver, but he practiced fully this week and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

His return would boost a Green Bay secondary that has been dealing with multiple injuries.

Safety Rudy Ford has missed the Packers’ last two games and is questionable for Sunday night due to biceps and groin injuries. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has sat out three straight games with a shoulder injury and also is questionable for Sunday.

Cornerback Eric Stokes has missed five straight games with a hamstring issue and remains on injured reserve, though he was a limited practice participant this week.

Savage, 26, has made 33 tackles while playing six games this season. He has made 65 career starts since the Packers selected him out of Maryland with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Packers (5-6) also announced Saturday that they have elevated fullback Henry Pearson and running back James Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the AFC West-leading Chiefs (8-3).