Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Cowboys Wild Card playoff game kicks off on FOX6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Jordan Love helps woman out of snow drift

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love helped someone out of a snow drift during Friday's Wisconsin winter storm, according to an X post.

DALLAS - The Green Bay Packers face their former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoffs Sunday, Jan. 14. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. – only on FOX6.

You're invited to watch special editions of FOX6 News at 2 p.m. Sunday and after the game. Coverage will continue with the FOX6 Sports Blitz at 10:35 p.m.

The Packers and Cowboys are tied for the most all-time playoff appearances (36), and are going head-to-head in the postseason for the ninth time Sunday – the teams currently tied 4-4 in the playoffs. The franchises are tied for the most playoff meetings between any two teams, and famously clashed in the 1967 NFL Championship – dubbed the "Ice Bowl."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers are 31-17 against the Cowboys (including postseason) and have won four straight and nine of the last 10 against Dallas. The Packers won the last two playoff matchups as well – a 34-31 win at Dallas in 2016 and a 26-31 win at Green Bay in 2014 – both in the divisional round. Sunday marks the first time the franchises will meet in the Wild Card round.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 2-3 all-time in the playoffs, while McCarthy is 11-10 – four of those wins coming en route to the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011. LaFleur is undefeated (2-0) as head coach against the Cowboys, while McCarthy lost the only game against his former team to date.