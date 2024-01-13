The Green Bay Packers face their former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoffs Sunday, Jan. 14. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. – only on FOX6.

You're invited to watch special editions of FOX6 News at 2 p.m. Sunday and after the game. Coverage will continue with the FOX6 Sports Blitz at 10:35 p.m.

The Packers and Cowboys are tied for the most all-time playoff appearances (36), and are going head-to-head in the postseason for the ninth time Sunday – the teams currently tied 4-4 in the playoffs. The franchises are tied for the most playoff meetings between any two teams, and famously clashed in the 1967 NFL Championship – dubbed the "Ice Bowl."

The Packers are 31-17 against the Cowboys (including postseason) and have won four straight and nine of the last 10 against Dallas. The Packers won the last two playoff matchups as well – a 34-31 win at Dallas in 2016 and a 26-31 win at Green Bay in 2014 – both in the divisional round. Sunday marks the first time the franchises will meet in the Wild Card round.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 2-3 all-time in the playoffs, while McCarthy is 11-10 – four of those wins coming en route to the Packers' Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011. LaFleur is undefeated (2-0) as head coach against the Cowboys, while McCarthy lost the only game against his former team to date.