Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak

The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30.

The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.

Since 1994, the Packers and Bills have alternated wins against one another – each team winning four games in that time. The last time they met, it was the Packers who prevailed 22-0 at Lambeau Field in 2018. The last time the visiting team won was in 1991, the Bills leaving Lambeau.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has an 11-4 record against AFC teams since he took over in 2019 – tied for the best winning percentage in the NFL over that span.

The contest against Buffalo is the second of three straight on the road for Green Bay.