Packers, Chargers at Lambeau, Green Bay looking to bounce back
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field, with kickoff set for noon on Sunday, Nov. 19, a game you can only watch on FOX6.
Green Bay holds a 10-2 (.833) record against the Chargers, including a 4-1 mark at home. It is the highest regular season winning percentage for the Packers against an opponent.
Three of the last four contests between the two teams have been decided by seven points or fewer.
RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app
1st Quarter
- 1:24 - C.Dicker 25 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott. Los Angeles is first on the board, 3-0.
2nd Quarter
- 15:00 - J.Reed rushed to LAC End Zone for 32 yards. J.Reed for 32 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Green Bay takes the lead 7-3.
- 12:25 - J.Herbert pass complete to LAC 49. Catch made by S.Smartt at LAC 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Smartt for 51 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Los Angeles retakes the lead 10-7.
- 0:11 - A.Carlson 28 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Green Bay ties up the game 10-10.