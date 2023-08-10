Packers, Bengals joint practice; scuffle breaks out in Cincinnati

Punches were thrown and players tossed to the ground during scuffles that interrupted a joint practice Wednesday between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their preseason opener.

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was at the center of a couple of fights that briefly delayed the practice. Jenkins connected with a punch to the head of Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and was walked off the field by a coach.

The fracas didn't escalate to the level of the helmet-swinging melee between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice in Cincinnati last year. That one ended the session immediately.

"Emotions get high," Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari said. "I know (Jenkins will) never do it in the game. He’s never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences."

The Bengals and Packers play Friday night at Paycor Stadium. Bengals coach Zac Taylor Taylor said few Bengals starters will play Friday night, but that may change in the last two preseason games. The Bengals and Packers rested most of their starters for all their preseason games last year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a plan is still being worked out, but it's possible that presumptive starting quarterback Jordan Love and the first-team offense will get some time on the field.

"I would say it's a pretty good chance they're going to be out there in some capacity," LaFleur said.

The 24-year-old Love took most of the snaps for Green Bay in the joint practice. Love is entering his first year as a starter after spending the past three seasons backing up four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets.

Love threw a long touchdown to Romeo Doubs, who beat Cincinnati defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on the play. Love also tossed two touchdown passes and an interception during the red zone period.

The Packers' other quarterbacks are rookie fifth-round draft pick Sean Clifford and Alex McGough, who hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game.