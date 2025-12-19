Packers, Bears square up at Soldier Field in Chicago in primetime

article

The Brief The Packers face the Bears this Saturday, Dec. 20, for the 212th time in NFL history. This is the second meeting between the teams in three weeks and only the second time they have ever played on a Saturday. Green Bay has won 14 of the last 15 games in Chicago, though recent matchups have frequently been decided by single digits.



The Green Bay Packers head south to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 20. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Primetime battle on the gridiron

What we know:

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Saturday will be the 18th primetime meeting between the Packers and the Bears over the past 20 seasons, tied for the second most since 2006 behind only Cowboys-Eagles (19). The teams had a streak of playing each other in a primetime game in 17 straight seasons (2006-22).

Green Bay faces the Bears for the second time in three weeks. According to Packers.com, it is the first time since 1998 (Weeks 15 and 17) that the Packers and Bears will meet twice in the regular season in a three-game span. It is only the second Saturday game between the Packers and Bears (Dec. 5, 1964, at Chicago).

The Packers are 55-53-2 at Chicago (including the postseason). Including a 2010 playoff victory at Chicago, Green Bay has won 26 of the last 31 meetings between the rivals at Soldier Field, including 14 of the last 15. Nine of the last 13 games between the two clubs at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits, including a one-point Green Bay victory last season.

This will be the 212th Bears-Packers matchup including playoffs (most in NFL history). The Packers hold the all-time series lead at 109-96-6.