Packers at Bears; NFL Wild Card game driving ticket prices up

The NFL Wild Card game featuring the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears can be seen on FOX6 News on Saturday, Jan. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

If Packers fans would rather, tickets are available to see the game in-person at Soldier Field. But the prices for those tickets are on the increase.

Securing tickets to the game



Plenty of people have already gone online to secure tickets to the Packers-Bears game.

FOX6 News has been comparing ticket prices across sites like Ticketmaster, Ticket King, StubHub and Seat Geek. We found out it was going to cost anyone at least $500 to get into Soldier Field. Some seats closer to the field are priced into the thousands.



We spoke to the president of Ticket King. He said the moment the game was announced, there were sales online.

"Historically, this is an expensive ticket. But given the rivalry and the magnitude of this game and really the Chicago market being so excited to have a home playoff game, you've got all the makings for and expensive ticket," said John Lamoreaux, president of Ticket King.

Getting there



FOX6 News also checked out shuttles for the game. Many bars in southeast Wisconsin say they do not plan to make the trip to Chicago. But MKE Shuttle, which is based in Waukesha, said it will have a bus for the game on Saturday.