Packers, Bears Lambeau Field Sunday Night Football matchup

The Green Bay Packers face the rival Chicago Bears under the Sunday night lights of Lambeau Field as the Packers drive toward their third straight NFC North title as the only division team with a winning record, looking to close the regular season strong and enter the playoffs with momentum.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Chicago Bears during his Hall of Fame-caliber career and isn’t shy about pointing that out.

After running for a fourth-quarter touchdown in a 24-14 victory at Chicago on Oct. 14, Rodgers shouted "I still own you!" to the Soldier Field crowd.

The Packers are 22-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started. The Bears are trying to build some late-season momentum after losing six of their past seven games.

The Bears were the first to get on the board as play got underway at Lambeau Field Sunday night, with a field goal with under 5 minutes left in the first quarter, making it 3-0.

Bears' Jakeem Grant scored a 46-yard touchdown to extend Chicago's lead to 10-0 early in the second.

A 2-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allan Lazard on 4th and goal cut the Bears' lead to 10-7 with about 6 minutes left in the half.

A 55-yard pick-six for a TD by Rasul Douglas put the Packers up 14-10 with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

It didn't take long for the Bears to answer. Damiere Byrd ran for 54 yards to bring the score to 17-14 with just over 3 minutes left in the half.

The first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season came courtesy of the Bears just before halftime, bringing the score to 24-14.

With a 38-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, the Packers cut the Bears' lead to 24-21, making it a 3-point ballgame with less than 50 seconds left in the half.

A Bears field goal at the half put Chicago up 27-21.

The Packers got back on top early in the third with an Aaron Jones touchdown, bringing the score to 28-27.

A Packers' fumble recovery led to another Aaron Jones touchdown, putting the Packers up 35-27.