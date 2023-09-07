Packers, Bears at Chicago; Jordan Love debuts, Green Bay starting QB

article

The Green Bay Packers venture to Chicago's Soldier Field to take on the NFC North rival Bears in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10. It is a game you can see only on FOX6 – with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m.

the 49ers square up against the Steelers at noon.

After the Packers and Bears game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News – and as always, tune in for the FOX Sports Blitz at 10:35 p.m.

Game stats

It is a matchup of the two winningest teams in NFL history during the regular season (Green Bay: 790 / Chicago: 786).

According to Packers.com, it is the fifth straight year and the ninth time in the last 11 seasons Green Bay has started the season on the road. The Packers are the only team in the NFL to open the season on the road each of the last five years (2019-23).

Including a 2010 playoff victory at Chicago, Green Bay has won 24 of the last 29 meetings between the rivals at Soldier Field, including 12 of the last 13. Eight of the last 11 games between the two clubs at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits.

Week 2 sees Green Bay traveling to take on the Atlanta Falcons, marking the first time since 2016 that the Packers have opened the season with back-to-back road contests.