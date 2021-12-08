Aaron Jones named 'Walter Payton Man of the Year' nominee

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday, Dec. 7 that running back Aaron Jones has been named the team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

"We are so proud of Aaron and all the work he does off the field for the community here in Wisconsin and in his hometown of El Paso," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "He exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community. He is a great player, and an even better person. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay."

As a nominee, Jones will wear a "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Jones has been a constant presence in the community dating back to his time in high school and college, and especially since coming to Green Bay in 2017. In his five years with the Packers, Jones has jumped at every opportunity to take part in community events.

Having grown up with two parents in the U.S. Army, causes affiliated with the military are particularly important to him. Jones also has been involved with numerous programs and charities that benefit kids.

Jones has taken his community involvement to the next level in the last year by launching the A&A All the Way Foundation with his twin brother, Alvin. The A&A All the Way Foundation is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of children through charitable giving and action, and it executes events that inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities.

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

For the seventh year, each Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will also take part in the Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations.

Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

