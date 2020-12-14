Packers' Aaron Jones feels 'confident' after agent change

The Green Bay Packers control their own destiny in the NFC after being crowned division champs following their 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 13. FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with Packers running back Aaron Jones to discuss their next goal this season and catchup on his continued contract talks.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Mr. Aaron Jones, you guys are NFC North champs once again. What does it feel like to have that first box checked off your checklist for the Packers?"

"It feels great punching your ticket to the playoffs, but we know it’s a lot left out there for us, potentially a No. 1 seed," said Jones. "We’re sitting in that right now, so we know we gotta take it one game at a time and the ball’s in our court."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Speaking of that No. 1 seed, Aaron Rodgers said he’s played in four NFC title games and none have been in Green Bay. How important is it to have the playoffs and that title game roll through Lambeau since you guys do control your destiny there?"

"I think it would be really nice to have the playoffs run through the North," said Jones. "We feel like it’s an advantage for us to have people come up here in the wintertime, especially. Playing in Lambeau, we get to practice in here. We’re used to it, you know, so we feel like not only are our fans an advantage but that, as well, so we hope to have them run through here. There’s something magical about Lambeau."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "There is, especially when it’s a snow game, and that’s what happened the last time you played the Carolina Panthers. It came down to the very last play. In that game last year, you had three touchdowns, so what do you expect from this team and this defense from Carolina?"

Advertisement

"I expect them to come out and play hard, play fast and physical, get their best shot, you know, anything that will make for a good story," said Jones. "Any team coming in here and trying to knock us off and potentially knocking off the No. 1 seed, we know we’re going to get their best shot. They’re going to come out and they’re going to be ready to play as any other team would, and we have a bullseye on our back, but we’re ready to handle business."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I saw you had new representation. You said you want to be a lifelong Packer, so what’s your confidence level that both sides can work things out to actually keep you in Green Bay?"

"I’m confident," said Jones. "I really like Drew [Rosenhaus]. I’ve seen the work he’s done, and he gets stuff done, so I was impressed by him, and so hopefully they do. I’ve said it before. I’m going out there putting my heart into it every play and leaving it all out there, so I hope they see that."