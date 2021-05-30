Ozaukee utility man Bares wears family on his sleeve

article

Three-sport athlete Simon Bares wears his family on his sleeve. The Ozaukee High School senior is motivated by the people closest to him and that's why he is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My dad is my main mentor," said Bares. "I look up to him and he helps me with everything I do. He's always looking to make me a better player."

Like many athletes, Bares listened to his father when he offered him advice.

"While I was growing up, my dad always told me to play as many positions as possible," Bares said. "I do enjoy the challenge of playing everywhere. It's always different."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

When Bares was in fourth grade, his older brother, Ty, passed away. From wearing his No. 41 to the chains around his neck, the Warriors utility man never forgets his sibling.

"I play with him as a part of me every day at least to try and live on and carry his legacy with me because it's such a big part of my life," said Bares.

Every year, Bares and his family host the Ty Bares Golf Scramble to raise money for scholarships, the local K-9 unit, and various mental health organizations in Ozaukee County.

Advertisement

"I guess it's really cool for me to be such a big part in the community like that and it's something that I'd like to carry on for a long time."