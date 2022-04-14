Opening Day: Brewers vs. Cardinals at American Family Field

Baseball is back! The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate will celebrate their 2022 Home Opener on Milwaukee "414 Day" against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The Crew hosts St. Louis for a four-game series (April 14-17) and a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18-20).

Ticket Availability: Limited number of tickets remain for the Home Opener. Tickets remain for April 15-20 games against St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates and are available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office.

Fans should download the MLB Ballpark app to download game tickets, parking passes, order concession items and access numerous other American Family Field information and entertainment features.

Parking Lots and Gates: Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and digitally delivered for fan convenience. Day of game parking is available with credit card or cash payment. Parking lots on Opening Day will open at 1:15 p.m.

National Anthem (takes place approx. 4:01 p.m.): American Family Field favorite, 13-Year-Old Liamani Segura, will sing the National Anthem for the 2022 Home Opener.

Flyover: Four Wisconsin Army National Guard Medevac helicopter units from West Bend, Wisconsin will perform a pre-game flyover.

Ceremonial First Pitch (takes place approx. 4:07 p.m.): The Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day will be thrown by 12-year-old Tucker Sparks, a survivor of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Mobile Concession Ordering: Mobile concession ordering for select menu items is available through MLB Ballpark app. Mobile concession ordering is also available via texting the word ‘food’ to 41835 or via QR code, posted throughout the concourses.

Cashless Ballpark: No cash payments will be accepted in American Family Field. Should fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card – if not fully used at American Family Field, these cards can be used outside the ballpark where credit cards are accepted. There is a $20 minimum and there are no fees for this service.

American Family Field Roof: For game day roof status and weather report, visit mlb.com/brewers/ballpark/roof-status or call the American Family Field Roof Hotline at 414-902-4636.