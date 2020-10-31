Only on FOX6: Packers back at Lambeau to tackle Vikings

article

The Green Bay Packers will play their first game at Lambeau Field since Oct. 5 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. It's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, including the playoffs, Green Bay has an 8-3-2 mark (.692) against the Vikings at Lambeau Field since 2008. Of the past 36 regular-season meetings between the teams, 23 of those games have been decided by seven points or less.

The Packers look to sweep the regular-season series against the Vikings for the second consecutive year and the seventh time since 2002 (2019, 2011, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2004). Green Bay (six) and Minnesota (four) have won 10 of the last 12 NFC North titles (2008-19).

The Packers have started 5-1 for the second consecutive season. It is the first time since 1965-66 that Green Bay has won at least five of its first six games in back-to-back seasons.

The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 regular-season games, including seven straight at home.

Kickoff for this matchup is at noon. Tune into FOX6 to see it all.