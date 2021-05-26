American Family Field mask policy changes beginning June 1

article

Starting June 1, fully vaccinated baseball fans will no longer have to wear masks at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, May 26.

In alignment with the CDC's guidance, unvaccinated fans should continue wearing masks to games, the Brewers said.

"As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The Brewers also announced updates to its carry-in policy. Fans will be allowed to bring in certain items including:

Bags with dimensions of 5" x 9" or small

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

Personal size food items (e.g. a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

Diaper bags and medical/family needs bags

More information on each of these policies will be available beginning on June 1 at Brewers.com/FanGuidelines.