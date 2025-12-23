article

The Brief Micah Parsons is the Green Bay Packers representative on the 2026 Pro Bowl roster. It marks the seventh straight year a Packers defender has been selected. Five former Wisconsin Badgers earned the honor, along with a UW-Whitewater alum.



The NFL released selections for the 2026 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, and a half-dozen players with ties to the state of Wisconsin earned the honor. Here's a look at the list.

Micah Parsons

Local perspective:

Micah Parsons is the lone Green Bay Packers representative on the initial roster.

It's the fifth Pro Bowl selection in as many professional seasons for Parsons, and his first selection as a member of the Packers. It marks the seventh straight year that a Packers defender has been selected.

Parsons joins elite company. He is the first defensive player to earn the honor in each of his first five seasons since former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald made 10 straight to start his career.

By the numbers:

Parsons is out for the season after injuring his knee in a loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, but through Week 16 ranks fifth in sacks (12.5) and tied for first in fourth-quarter/overtime sacks (eight). He also ranks in the top five in Next Gen Stats quarterback pressures, pressure rate and quarterback hits. Since those statistics were first tracked in 2016, Parsons' 83 quarterback pressures are the most by a Packer in a single season; Za'Darius Smith had 73 in 2019.

Parsons is also the only NFL player since 1982 with 12 or more sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons.

Jonathan Taylor

Local perspective:

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named a starter for the AFC squad. Now in his sixth year out of Wisconsin, Taylor has racked up 1,489 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this season. It's his third Pro Bowl selection.

T.J. Watt

Local perspective:

Also named an AFC starter was Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the eight straight season, only missing the honor as a rookie in 2017. The former Wisconsin and Pewaukee alumnus has seven sacks, 18 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and an interception this season.

Quinn Meinerz

Local perspective:

Quinn Meinerz, a Hartford native and UW-Whitewater alumnus, was named a Pro Bowler for the first time – as a starter no less – despite earning AP All-Pro honors a season ago. Now in his fifth season, the offensive lineman has started all 15 games for the league-leading Denver Broncos.

Chimere Dike

Local perspective:

Tennessee Titans rookie Chimere Dike made the AFC roster as a return specialist. He returned two punts for touchdowns this season and has racked up more than 2,000 yards on returns. The Waukesha North High School graduate played four seasons for Wisconsin before transferring to Florida for a fifth year.

Zack Baun

Local perspective:

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun made the NFC roster. It's the second straight selection for the Wisconsin and Brown Deer High School alumnus. He has tallied 117 total tackles for the Eagles and has 3.6 sacks and a forced fumble.

Local perspective:

NFL.com released a list of "snubs" from this season's initial Pro Bowl rosters, which will see a number of alternates named between now and the event. Coming in at No. 5 on NFL.com senior writer Kevin Patra's list? Jordan Love.

"Perhaps no quarterback is more polarizing than the Green Bay signal-caller. There are stats to confirm whatever priors you enter the chat with," Patra wrote. "The inconsistent Packers offense, with a juggling offensive line and injuries everywhere, has taken shine off Love’s efficient season, but if there is a QB who probably deserves to be considered a snub, it’s the Packers passer."

Love has played all 15 games for Green Bay, but has missed extended time in a few games – including a Week 16 loss at Chicago. He's totaled 23 touchdowns to six interceptions with 3,381 yards. His 66.3% completion percentage thus far would be the highest in his career as a full-time starter, if it holds up.