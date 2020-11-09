NFL: Packers-Colts game on Nov. 22 flexed to 3:25 p.m. kickoff

article

The Green Bay Packers matchup with the Indianapolis Colts set for Sunday, Nov. 22 has been flexed from a noon to 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX6, the NFL announced on Monday.

The Nov. 22 game will mark the first time the Packers have played at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2012.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay (6-2) has a 1½-game lead in the NFC North, while the Colts are 5-3 following Sunday's 24-10 loss to Baltimore.