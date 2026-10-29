Newborns at Aurora Health Care celebrate Brewers title with onesies

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The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday for the first time in franchise history. Newborns at Aurora Health Care locations across Wisconsin celebrated the win with special onesies. The onesies read "I've been waiting for this my whole life" in blue and yellow text.



The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series on Wednesday for the first time in franchise history.

World Series celebrated by Wisconsin newborns

Local perspective:

There's been widespread Brewers celebration across Wisconsin — even in Aurora Health Care's labor and delivery units.

Newborns donned onesies declaring "I've been waiting for this my whole life" in blue and yellow text.

"The onesies were distributed to Aurora Health Care's 11 labor and delivery units across the state as they doubled the celebration: welcoming a new bundle of joy and the Brewers winning it all," a spokesperson said in a press release.

Photos of the newborns are below.

(Aurora Health Care) ((Aurora Health Care))

(Aurora Health Care)

(Aurora Health Care) ((Aurora Health Care))

(Aurora Health Care)