NBA reveals 2020-21 1st half schedule for Milwaukee Bucks

article

The NBA revealed on Friday, Dec. 4 that the Milwaukee Bucks will play 37 games between Dec. 23 and March 4 during the first half of the 2020-21 season schedule.

A news release said the Bucks will tip-off the season on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Boston (6:30 p.m. CT) before returning to Milwaukee for a Christmas Day home opener against the Golden State Warriors at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee’s 2020-21 first half schedule includes 20 home games and 17 road matchups, six back-to-backs and four instances where it will play the same opponent in consecutive games. The Bucks will play five games in December, 15 games in January, 15 games in February and two games in March.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The second half schedule will be released at a later date.

Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.