NBA penalizes Milwaukee Bucks for early free agency talks

The NBA announced on Monday, Dec. 21 that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions -- and that the league has rescinded the Bucks' 2022 second-round draft pick.

A news release from the league says the NBA conducted an investigation into whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or his agent regarding a free agent contract prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The probe concluded the early discussions did constitute conduct detrimental to the NBA.

The release goes on to say the "penalty took into account the Bucks' cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanovic, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanovic."