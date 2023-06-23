NBA draft: Milwaukee Bucks add Andre Jackson, Chris Livingston

article

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired two players in the second round of Thursday night's 2023 NBA draft – Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston.

The team acquired Jackson's draft rights at no. 36 overall from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to Bucks.com. Livingston was selected at no. 58 overall, the final pick of the draft.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for a Connecticut Huskies team that won the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship last season. He started 65 of 85 games played over three seasons.

Livingston, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in his one and only season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He started 26 of 34 games played.

The Bucks did not make a first-round selection.