Muskego tennis player swinging for titles her senior season

After winning state as a team and coming close as a singles tennis player, one Muskego senior is ready to make the leap with her sister by her side and that's why she is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Christina Pan started playing tennis when her older sister needed a practice partner and she has never looked back.

"I just love the sport so much," said Pan. "It teaches me so many different things, like it connects back to my life really well. I have a strong mindset, I can push through if there's a tough game, and it helps build that mentality."

Pan's father started signing them up for USTA events and she gradually got better as she entered more and more tournaments.

After helping the Warriors finish as the state runner-up in 2019 and the state champion in 2020, Pan is still searching for an individual title as well as one with younger sister Emily.

"Doubles is a whole different game than singles and I have my little sister to thank," Pan said. "She's a really good player. This is my senior year. I kind of want to make it very far and that puts a lot of pressure on me. When we're together, she always reminds me to breathe and relax."

Pan says Emily is the better player, but they will have to lean on each other if they are going to capture doubles gold this fall.

"I just want to I want to go with a bang," said Pan. "We're going to reach for the skies, I guess. We want that doubles state title. We want to get it really bad. I think we have a good shot. There are some tough opponents and we're definitely prepared for tougher matches as the season goes on. And hopefully if we're lucky enough, we can win the state title."