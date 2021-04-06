Brewers trade shortstop Orlando Arcia to Atlanta Braves

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, April 6 announced that shortstop Orlando Arcia has been traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two pitchers.

Coming to Milwaukee in the trade will be Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. Arcia, 26, had spent his entire six-year career with the Brewers.

Arcia played 542 games for Milwaukee, amassing a .244 career batting average, 42 home runs and 180 RBI. He was the team's primary shortstop each of the past four seasons, which include three straight playoff appearances from 2018-2020.

Sobotka, 27, made his big-league debut with Atlanta in 2018. In three seasons, he has a 5.36 ERA and 1.468 WHIP over 47 innings pitched -- all in relief.

Weigel, 26, has appeared in one MLB game. He threw two-thirds of an inning for Atlanta last season, giving up two hits, three walks and two earned runs.

In a corresponding roster move Tuesday, the Brewers selected veteran pitcher Brad Boxberger from the alternate training site. He now joins the active MLB roster.

