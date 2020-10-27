MLB launches investigation after Justin Turner 'disregards' protocols following COVID-19 diagnosis

article

The office of Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred launched an investigation Wednesday after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner "disregarded" COVID-19 protocols by choosing to celebrate with his team after winning the World Series, despite learning before the eighth inning that he was COVID-19 positive.

"Following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," MLB said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came into contact with at risk."

RELATED: Dodgers capture first World Series win since 1988 after beating Rays

According to MLB, nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers' traveling party Tuesday night following their victory. Both the Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays were also tested again Wednesday.

"Their travel back to their home cities will be determined after being approved by the appropriate authorities," the statement continued.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the agency was working with the team or might require the team to isolate or quarantine upon their return.

Advertisement

The Commissioner's Office is beginning a full investigation into the matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual, MLB said.

Turner was pulled from the game prior to the eighth inning, but the team did not initially announce why the infielder was substituted out of the game. News of Turner's diagnosis was first reported by FOX Sports moments after the Dodgers' historic 3-1 win over the Rays.

Despite his diagnosis, Turner joined the championship celebration on the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, including holding the Commissioner's Trophy, kissing his wife Kourtney and sitting next to manager Dave Roberts, a cancer survivor, for a team picture — all without a mask.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 and the Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by R Expand

"Subsequent tests we're going to take are really important to figure out what we do and to make sure that any of us that are potentially positive don't spread it to other people," Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said at a news conference following the game.

"Obviously from our standpoint, that contact tracing (figuring) out who's been around him and the tests are all going to be incredibly important from this point forward. Before we are to interact with other people I think it is important for us all to clear the requisite testing hurdles before we do that,'' he said.

Friedman said that after Turner was removed from the game, he was "quarantined in a doctor's office off to the side."

"From his standpoint, him having a chance to take a picture with the trophy was incredibly meaningful to him,'' Friedman said. "It's hard for me to say specifically about the on-field because I didn't see everything that happened or didn't."

Ken Rosenthal, a reporter on Fox's Major League Baseball telecasts, tweeted that the result from a coronavirus test Turner took Monday came back in the second inning.

Turner's test from Tuesday "was then expedited, and when it came back positive, he was removed from the game," Rosenthal tweeted.

Following the game, Turner took to social media that he does not feel any symptoms.

"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys!" he said on social media.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CNS contributed to this report.