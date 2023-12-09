Milwaukee Panthers edge UC Davis, pull ahead with seconds to play

article

Erik Pratt scored 18 points and Faizon Fields made two free throws with two seconds remaining to rally Milwaukee to an 81-79 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Pratt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Panthers (4-6). Aaron Franklin added 15 points while going 7 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had six rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 10 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Elijah Pepper finished with 28 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (3-5). UC Davis also got 28 points, four assists and two steals from Ty Johnson. In addition, Leo DeBruhl had eight points, four assists and three steals.