Panthers fall at Green Bay, Milwaukee's Browning drops 25 points
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Noah Reynolds' 17 points helped Green Bay defeat Milwaukee 70-58 on Saturday night.
Reynolds added eight assists for the Phoenix (4-4). Foster Wonders scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Preston Ruedinger was 4-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.
The Panthers (3-5) were led by Markeith Browning II, who posted a career-high 25 points. Kentrell Pullian added eight points for Milwaukee. Elijah Jamison also had seven points and three steals.