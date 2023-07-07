Milwaukee Bucks signs Robin Lopez to 1-year, $3 million deal

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Robin Lopez to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Lopez, who appeared in 66 games with the Bucks during the 2019-20 season, has played in 976 games (605 starts) across 15 NBA seasons with Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York, Chicago, Milwaukee, Washington, Orlando and Cleveland. He holds career NBA averages of 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game and is a career 53.7% shooter from the field.

Last season, Lopez averaged 3.0 points on 64.0% shooting from the field and 1.4 rebounds in 37 appearances (2 starts) with the Cavaliers.

In his lone season with the Bucks in 2019-20, the 7-foot center played in 66 games (5 starts) and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.2% overall and 33.3% from three.

Originally selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford, Lopez has also seen action in 38 playoff games in his career, making 28 starts, and holds postseason averages of 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.

Robin Lopez is the brother of Bucks starting center, Brook Lopez.