Bucks sign Lindell Wigginton to 2-way contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday, March 7.

Wigginton has played in 35 games (18 starts) with the Wisconsin Herd this season and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.

This is Wigginton’s second stint with the Bucks. He appeared in 19 games with the team last season while on a two-way contract. In those 19 games, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.5 minutes of action.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, Wigginton has played in 117 NBA G League games over the last four seasons – including 60 games (36 starts) with the Herd since 2020. The 24-year-old also played professionally in both Israel and Canada.

Milwaukee’s roster is now at 17 players.