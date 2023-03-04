Milwaukee Bucks sign Goran Dragic, former All-Star guard

article

The Milwaukee Bucks signed veteran guard Goran Dragic, the team announced Saturday, March 4.

Dragic has played in 939 games (530 starts) over the past 15 seasons with six different teams – most recently the Chicago Bulls, who waived him on Feb. 28.

The 36-year-old holds career NBA averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game. Earlier this season with the Bulls, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes across 51 games.

Originally selected with the 45th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Dragic has also seen action in 60 playoff games throughout his career and was a 2018 NBA All-Star with the Miami Heat.

A native of Slovenia, Dragic was named the league’s Most Improved Player and selected to the All-NBA Third Team following the 2013-14 season with the Phoenix Suns.

Dragic will wear number 31 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster is now at 16 players.