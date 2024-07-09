Milwaukee Bucks sign forward Taurean Prince

article

The Milwaukee Bucks signed forward Taurean Prince, the team announced Tuesday.

A 6-6 forward, Prince has played in 502 games over the past eight seasons with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Minnesota and the LA Lakers. He holds career NBA averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Baylor product and San Antonio native is a career 42.4% shooter from the field with a 37.6% mark from three.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Last season, Prince appeared in 78 games (49 starts) with the Lakers and averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.6% from three.

Related article

He saw action in each of the Lakers’ five playoff games last season and overall has played in 21 career postseason contests, averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.8% from three.